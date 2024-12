One of West Seattle’s most creative cake shops is also offering you the chance to get creative again this holiday season. BAKED in The Admiral District has offered gingerbread kits every year since 2021; the gingerbread house kit is $65 (photo above, courtesy BAKED), a gingerbread-cookie kit $45, with part of the proceeds going to the West Seattle Food Bank. The shop is open by appointment so the best way to order one is online – they have curbside pickup on Fridays and Saturdays.

