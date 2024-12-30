Bebop Waffle Shop’s last day, bonus tree-viewing (and voting), Music Quiz night, and more on the list for your West Seattle Monday

A few happenings from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (if there are any cancellations we haven’t yet heard of, please text 206-293-6302):

BEBOP WAFFLE SHOP’S FINAL DAY: Last day before Bebop Waffle Shop closes (as announced last month) – open until 3 pm. Photo above is from M, who bought the mug and suggests inquiring about other dishware availability. (2600 California SW)

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Another chance this morning to go see the decorated trees in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). “Vote” for your favorite(s) with nonperishable food donations.

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Blood-donation pop-up in West Seattle today – check if appointments remain.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, timed entries starting at 5 pm. Tickets and info here.

HANUKKAH: Tonight is the sixth night; no public events scheduled.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Tamara Kubacki, meeting at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW). “Grief groups are brave and safe spaces where bereaved people can share their stories and speak their loved one’s name without fear of getting advice, platitudes, or being shut out, no matter how long it’s been since their loved one’s passing.” – you can attend once or multiple times. Fee. Preregistration requested – our calendar listing explains how.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Four places to play tonight! Easy Street Records‘ every-other-week Music Quiz has 6:30 and 7:30 pm sessions (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnamhas music Monday nights, with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm, it’s Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, and/or our Holiday Guide, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!