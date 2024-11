3:51 PM: If you’re up for pre-sunset whale watching, Kersti Muul just texted to report that Southern Resident Killer Whales from J and K Pods are “northbound from just before the south end of Blake Island. Visible without binoculars.”

3:57 PM: Donna Sandstrom from The Whale Trail says she’s heading to Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4500 block Beach Drive) for guided viewing.