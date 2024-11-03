WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow-coated Olympics appear; blustery Monday ahead

Two weather notes today:

SNOW-COATED OLYMPICS: The mountains across Puget Sound to our west put on a show today, as notable mountain snow arrived in The Olympics, after a longer-than-usual wait. The photo above is from Chris Frankovich; the photo below is from Brooke Gosztola:

The snow level in The Olympics is down to about 4,000 feet today, possibly falling to 3,000 feet tomorrow.

BLUSTERY MONDAY AHEAD: Here at (and near) sea level, tomorrow will be wet and windy. So far advisories and alerts are out for many parts of western Washington, but not our area yet; nonetheless, be ready for sustained winds to 20 mph, gusts past 30, out of the southwest.