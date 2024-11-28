West Seattle Thanksgiving Day 2024 info: Grocery stores, restaurants, coffee, free community dinners, running/walking, more …

(A sight to be thankful for – photo by Mike Burns)

Happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful that you are here with us, whether you’re a new or longtime reader. As is the WSB holiday tradition, we’ve gathered information we hope you’ll find helpful:

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: This list is in the Thanksgiving section atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide.

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: That list – including more than a dozen local indies (as of our research calls – let us know if you discover a discrepancy) – is here.

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: 20+ on the list – see it here.

PRE-TURKEY RUNNING : Multiple options in the guide, and the biggest is the West Seattle Runner Gobble Gobble Group Run, 8 am from Alki – bring food donations – enter a raffle for running shoes! Look for the sign pointing you to the WSR gathering place, and get full details here.

PRE-TURKEY WALKING: Walking for Well-Being decided to change to a morning walk today. Meet by 10 am at 47th/Fauntleroy.

WHERE TO FIND A FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: Three options this year:

*As previewed here, The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s celebrated sit-down community dinner is happening again, all welcome, noon-3 pm. (9131 California SW)

*West Seattle Eagles are also again serving a sitdown community dinner for all, 2 pm-5 pm (4426 California SW)

*Admiral Pub, free dinner starting around 6 pm. 21+. (2306 California SW)

WANT TO HELP? You can drop off donations of desserts and/or warm clothing, blankets, and socks at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 10 am-1 pm, same address as above (south end of the historic schoolhouse).

WHAT TO DO AFTER (OR BEFORE) DINNER: The Admiral Theater is open all day – see the (big!) movies and showtimes here (2343 California SW).

THANKSGIVING TRANSPORTATION NOTES:

*Metro buses are on Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi boat or shuttle service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses, Sunday schedules

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on weekend schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Thursday pickups will happen Friday; Friday pickups on Saturday (transfer station is closed today too)

*Seattle Parks‘ holiday closed-and-open list (including the West Seattle Golf Course, which is open until 2 pm)

*No Seattle Public Library or King County Library System services today

*USPS holiday

*Banking holiday

LOST/FOUND PETS? Sometimes it happens with all the holiday traveling, visiting family/friends, etc. – email or text us the info so we can post on our West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page!

Seasonal info for today and beyond is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We wish you a joyful holiday! (And if you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we are very thankful for your tips, reader reports, photos, questions, etc., every day/night of the year!)