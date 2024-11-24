WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Lexus

Sent by LDP this morning:

Reporting a stolen 2017 Lexus RX – gray. License plate ending in 281. Has a child’s car seat in back. Per video we obtained, stolen near Petco in the Alaska Junction area on 41st at 1 am on Thursday, November 21st. Thief who stole the vehicle was dropped off by what looks like a white sedan. Appreciate everyone keeping an eye out for it. Still no word from police about the whereabouts of the vehicle. But please do call 911 if you see it.