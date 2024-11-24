West Seattle, Washington

24 Sunday

43℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Lexus

November 24, 2024 10:24 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Sent by LDP this morning:

Reporting a stolen 2017 Lexus RX – gray. License plate ending in 281. Has a child’s car seat in back. Per video we obtained, stolen near Petco in the Alaska Junction area on 41st at 1 am on Thursday, November 21st. Thief who stole the vehicle was dropped off by what looks like a white sedan. Appreciate everyone keeping an eye out for it. Still no word from police about the whereabouts of the vehicle. But please do call 911 if you see it.

We’ll add the SPD incident # for reference when we get it.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Lexus"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.