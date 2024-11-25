WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rock thrown into apartment; dumped tablets

Two reader reports so far today:
ROCK THROWN: From T:
I live at an apartment on Edmunds and 42nd Ave SW. About 3:15 am, a rock was thrown into our sliding glass door and shattered it. It landed in my dog’s bowl and broke that too. There is glass all over the living room – I was asleep on the couch when this happened.
If anyone saw anything, a police report has been filed.
The temporary number for that is T00017786.
DUMPED TABLETS: Sent by M:
Wanted to let readers know that I found 2 tablets dumped in the street near 35th & Trenton this morning.
One was a kid’s and one was an adult’s, based on the cases. The adult’s tablet seems to still function. The kid’s one seems damaged though. If they can identify the brand of the tablet and describe the cases, happy to get them reunited with the owner!
Email or text us and we’ll connect you.
