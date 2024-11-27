WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police arrest suspect shortly after Westwood McDonald’s robbery reported

8:18 PM: Police are at 27th/Roxbury, where they’ve just taken into custody a suspect in a robbery reported a short time ago at the Westwood Village McDonald’s. An employee told them the robber threatened to kill them with a screwdriver while making off with a “cash box.” The employee chased the suspect and police caught up with both the victim and suspect.

8:27 PM: According to police-radio exchanges, the suspect is 36 and has an arrest warrant in an ID theft case. Police are still searching the vicinity, looking for cash from the robbery.