WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police arrest suspect shortly after Westwood McDonald’s robbery reported

November 27, 2024 8:18 pm
8:18 PM: Police are at 27th/Roxbury, where they’ve just taken into custody a suspect in a robbery reported a short time ago at the Westwood Village McDonald’s. An employee told them the robber threatened to kill them with a screwdriver while making off with a “cash box.” The employee chased the suspect and police caught up with both the victim and suspect.

8:27 PM: According to police-radio exchanges, the suspect is 36 and has an arrest warrant in an ID theft case. Police are still searching the vicinity, looking for cash from the robbery.

  • TDKYoga November 27, 2024 (8:25 pm)
    Geez! About 7 SPD vehicles just flew by me on S.Delridge, lights & sirens. Big response.

