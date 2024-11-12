WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Food truck break-in

Jenn and Zach at the new-ish Aimee Owenz food truck (35th/Barton) report:

We wanted to let West Seattle know our food truck was broken into and some items were stolen It happened Saturday or Sunday night. The incident number is 24-944866, if anyone knows or saw anything. A few things were taken and our door, fence, and windows were damaged. Someone also tried to steal my brother’s truck while it was parked on the street (nearby, on Barton), Wednesday night as well. They were not successful, but broke the ignition switch. We just finished our first month and are so excited yet this is super frustrating as a new small business.