TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday info

November 8, 2024 6:03 am
6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, November 8. We’re going into the three-day Veterans Day weekend.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly cloudy, high near 60. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:05 am, while sunset will be at 4:40 pm.

(Sunset photo texted by Richard)

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the south half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the north side. Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – Back to regular 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Sealth as the unscheduled third boat; check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses todayRegular schedule. They’ll also be on regular weekday service Monday despite the holiday.

Water Taxi todayRegular schedule. Both routes out of service on Monday for Veterans Day.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

