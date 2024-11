West Seattle-based nonprofit Seattle Civic Dance Theatre invites you to its holiday show “The Gift of Dance” – and wants you to know that tickets are now available:

Back in August, we told you about tryouts for the 35th annual performance of “The Magical Doll Maker.” Now it’s in rehearsals as part of “The Gift of Dance,” which will be presented at 7 pm Noveber 22nd in the Highline Performing Arts Center (401 S. 152nd in Burien). You can buy $25 tickets through the SCDT website.