‘The Gift of Dance,’ ‘Ophelia,’ luminary-making, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Seattle Civic Dance Theater photo from ‘The Gift of Dance’ dress rehearsal – scroll down for info)

Here’s what’s happening around West Seattle and vicinity today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and our Holiday Guide:

INDOOR PLAY: Need an indoor place for your little one to play on this rainy day? 10 am-11:30 am, you’re welcome to “Stay ‘n’ Play” at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: As we get further into fall, season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for the ambience of this cozy tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE LUMINARIES WITH LORA: 6-9 pm at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), create a pierced ceramic luminary just in time for the holidays! Register ASAP at potteringclasses@gmail.com.

AT THE SKYLARK: Music 6-10 pm at The Skylark with Mutual Stoke, Death Spa, Fox Medicine, Loonieboys. $10 cover, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE GIFT OF DANCE’: Tonight’s the night! West Seattle-based Seattle Civic Dance Theatre presents ‘The Gift of Dance‘ featuring the 35th annual performance of

‘The Magical Doll Maker,’ 7 pm, at the Highline Performing Arts Center. Tickets here! (401 S. 152nd, Burien)

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘OPHELIA’ AT WSHS: Last chance to catch the student production, 7:30 pm at the West Seattle High School theater (3000 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: Second night for the holiday show at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info is in our calendar listing.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s music at Southgate Roller Rink features: Pink Boa & Bexley. $5 skates, $18 cover. 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Ichy tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!