Schools, trees, books, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday photo, South Seattle College Arboretum, by Jay Speidell)

Highlights for today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can get a preview days, weeks, even months ahead, and our West Seattle Holiday Guide:

DUWAMISH RIVER CLEANUP UPDATES: Online meeting starts at 10 am – connection info is here. All welcome.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards sent to voters in other states – the work continues post-election – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting at noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW). Today’s guest speaker is Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Krista Bair.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: An update on the school-closure plan is one of many items on the agenda for tonight’s 4:15 pm meeting at district HQ (3rd/Lander, SODO).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FOR FAMILIES WITH COMMUTER STUDENTS: The Vashon Island School District superintendent’s next Q&A visit to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) is tonight at 5:30 pm.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

HOPE LUTHERAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm at the Hope Lutheran School (WSB sponsor) main campus (4456 42nd SW).

TREES AND REZONING: As previewed here (with much discussion ensuing), 6:30 pm advocacy-group meeting to talk about this specific offshoot of the city’s new proposed zoning maps. All welcome. Meeting’s at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS 832: Work on speaking and leadership skills with this group, meeting online, 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to get the attendance link.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

(added) MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 7 pm:

The Morbidly Curious Book Club is having their November meeting at 7 p.m. at Easy Street Records.

We are discussing “Boys Enter The House” by David Nelson. Next month’s book is Out Cold by Philip Jaekl.

(4559 California SW)

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Now there are five trivia options for Tuesday – new, 7 pm trivia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

PFLAG MEETING: 7:30 pm monthly gathering at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

Planning an event? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar and/or Holiday Guide – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!