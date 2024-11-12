Sanislo, Admiral, Fauntleroy meetings, budget hearing, more for your Tuesday

(Morning clouds, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Highlights for today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can get a preview days, weeks, even months ahead

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards sent to voters in other states – the work continues – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting at noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

ADOPT-A-STREET CLEANUP: 4 pm, join the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s quarterly cleanup. Meet at California/Charlestown.

CITY BUDGET HEARING: 5 pm in person at City Hall or online, your last major chance to speak out on what the city should or shouldn’t be spending money on these next two years. Our preview has participation information.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

SANISLO ELEMENTARY CLOSURE INFO: 6 pm meeting at the school for families and staff, convened by Seattle Public Schools, as previewed here. (1912 SW Myrtle)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Monthly board meeting, community welcome, as previewed here; 6 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (online option available), 9131 California SW.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

HOPE LUTHERAN MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm at Hope Lutheran School North (4100 SW Genesee).

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm general gathering at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), with guests including City Attorney Ann Davison, as previewed here.

FREE SWING-DANCE LESSON: Tonight at 7 pm at Center for Active Living, start learning swing dancing! (4217 SW Oregon).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Now there are five trivia options for Tuesday – new, 7 pm trivia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Planning an event? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar