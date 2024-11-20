ORCAS: Second wave of whales visible off West Seattle today

12:12 PM: After the wind, the whales! Kersti Muul told us about orcas northbound from Vashon about three hours ago, while we were still in the midst of storm-aftermath coverage; now she sends word that a group of Southern Resident Killer Whales is northeastbound from the south end of Blake Island. Let us know if you see them! (Kersti adds that baleen whales are in the area today too, including three humpbacks off Alki earlier.)
1:20 PM: From Donna Sandstrom at The Whale Trail:
The group of orcas are the J16s – consisting of Slick (J16) a 52-yr-old female, and her offspring Mike (J26), Alki (J23) and Echo (J42). Might be hard to pick out in the whitecaps though J26 has a tall dorsal fin.
Mike is the model for NOAA’s inflatable orca that has been the star of many West Seattle events (see below).
At the same time the rest of the Js are southbound from Kingston.
| 0 COMMENTS