MONDAY: Middle-school shopping? Talk with 10+ schools in 1 place

If you’re shopping for a middle school for next year, you’ll want to go to Greater West Seattle Middle School information Night tomorrow (Monday, November 4). 6 pm to 7:15 pm in the Our Lady of Guadalupe gym (35th/Myrtle), you’ll find reps from schools including Explorer West MS (WSB sponsor), Harbor School (Vashon Island), Holy Family Bilingual, Holy Rosary, Hope Lutheran (WSB sponsor), Lake Washington Girls, McMurray MS (Vashon Island), Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Bernadette, Summit Atlas, and Westside School (WSB sponsor). You can RSVP by going here.
