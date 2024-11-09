Have something for this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide?

With less than three weeks until Thanksgiving, we’re working on this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, hoping to launch it before next weekend. If you haven’t already sent information on your holiday-season event, bazaar/pop-up shop, donation drive, fundraiser, performance, hours, holiday food specials, etc. … now’s the time to get that info to us so we can share it with your neighbors. Whatever you want the community to know, westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to reach us so we can get it into the guide (and if time/date-specific, into our year-round calendar too) – thank you!