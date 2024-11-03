HAPPENING NOW: Pre-election vigil at Peace Lutheran Church in West Seattle

(Photos courtesy Deb Barker)

As previewed here, tonight’s the night that Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood (39th/Thistle) has thrown open its doors to welcome anyone interested in gathering to contemplate the upcoming election, wherever you stand on the candidates and issues. Pastor Erik Kindem explains that the community prayer vigil is happening in the main sanctuary.

Follow the lanterns up the stairs to the doorway. This is an open-house format where people can stay as long as they want to. Instrumental music will alternate with periods of silence. There will be spoken or sung prayers too. This is scheduled to continue until 7 pm.

P.S. Remember to get your ballot in by 8 pm Tuesday via dropbox, earlier if via USPS mail so it’ll be postmarked in time.