In statewide and federal offices, here are some early major results – leaders include West Seattleite Nick Brown for state attorney general:

GOVERNOR

Bob Ferguson (D) 57%

Dave Reichert (R) 42%

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Nick Brown (D) 57%

Pete Serrano (R) 43%

PUBLIC LANDS COMMISSIONER

Dave Upthegrove (D) 54%

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) 46%

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Pramila Jayapal (D)* 85%

Dan Alexander (R) 15%

State results will evolve through the evening, so check back.