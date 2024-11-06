Dine-out fundraiser, rezoning meeting, more on the list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(One more view of Tuesday’s rainbows – photo by Thomas Bach)

Here’s today’s list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more events than we spotlight in the list):

FOOD/CLOTHING DRIVE CONTINUES: Middle of the second week for this dropoff drive at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) to benefit students and families served by the Care Center, until 4 pm inside the school.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am. Details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME: At Southwest Library, 3 pm. (9010 35th SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers are there to help K-12 students with their homework.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Get food from Chipotle (4730 California SW) in The Junction 5-9 pm, and give a boost to the Pathfinder K-8 PTSA – our calendar listing explains how to ensure your purchase counts.

LEARN ABOUT ZONING PROPOSALS: West Seattle info session tonight about the city’s new rezoning proposals, 5:30-7:30 at Madison Middle School – more info here. (3429 45th SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

HEALING THROUGH CREATIVITY: Third week for a 14-week online group following “The Artist’s Way,” 6 pm – info in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA x 4: Four trivia options tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two games! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

HOWLIN’ JAWS: Live at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages.

KUNDALINI YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm with Inner Alchemy at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35; ticket link is in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn in the spotlight! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!