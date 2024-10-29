YOU CAN HELP: Chief Sealth IHS Bike Club asking for bicycle donations

Chief Sealth IHS teacher Andy Tuller is a faculty adviser to the school’s new bike club, which is looking for donations:

(Photo courtesy Andy Tuller)

Bike Club’s purpose is to promote a love for cycling, foster a sense of community, and encourage healthy, active lifestyles among students. Our club provides a welcoming environment for all bike enthusiasts, from beginners to experienced riders, to connect, share knowledge, and embark on exciting cycling adventures. We are seeking donations from the West Seattle community of unused bikes. We will be working in conjunction with a local bike non-profit to teach students to repair bikes. Students who participate in the club and who demonstrate proficiency in safe urban-riding skills can earn a bike to keep. If there are any West Seattle residents who have a bike that they no longer need, we request that they donate it to the club, and we will ensure that it finds a new home with a deserving student. West Seattlites can reach me at artuller@seattleschools.org and I can arrange a time to come pick up their donation. Thank you!