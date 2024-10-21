WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: ‘The 4040 House’ is live!

The photo is from Ryan, who emailed to announce:

CThe Halloween show at the 4040 House is live! This year is our biggest one yet! The haunted jukebox is back with several new songs, even more lights, and some cool special effects!

The show runs every night between 6 pm and 9 pm. It’s located on 47th Avenue Southwest between Dakota and Andover. The street is quite narrow, so if you’re driving, please park on the side streets and walk up to the house.