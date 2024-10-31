WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Sunrise Heights search, with helicopter

9:28 AM: Police are searching in Sunrise Heights/Westwood for two people, at least one of whom bailed out of a vehicle that had two punctured tires. The Guardian One helicopter is joining the search. Police apparently know who they’re looking for because they say both have warrants. The person they know is on foot is described as a white man, tall, thin, dark clothing, in the company of a small dog. The vehicle they’re looking for is a 1988 black Chevrolet pickup. Call 911 if you’ve seen either the suspect or pickup.

9:47 AM: Guardian One hasn’t seen evidence of the truck or suspect(s), so it’s departing the area.

9:53 AM: Police just found the truck in the 7500 block of 24th SW, no one inside.