Seen Megan‘s car?

2004 silver Subaru Outback Limited was stolen from the Highland Park neighborhood, early Friday morning 10/18/24. WA license BJB7995. Last seen (after it was stolen) near Henderson/Barton between 17th/18th Ave SW, also spotted in Westwood Village. Rims appeared to have been spray-painted black. SPD report # 2024-295705.