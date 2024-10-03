WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police chase after another 7-11 robbery

Another West Seattle 7-11 robbery early today, but this one played out differently. An officer was on “directed patrol” focused on the Harbor Avenue 7-11 around 1:30 am when, according to the early summary, “The officer saw two suspects enter the 7-11 and grab the till. The officer interrupted the robbery, and the suspects entered a white Kia SUV. The officer recognized the robbery suspects being the same from the night prior at the 7-11 on SW Admiral. The officer initiated a pursuit, and other officers joined.” The archived audio indicates the robbers were chased across the bridge and onto northbound I-5, above 100 mph, at which point “it was terminated due to speeds” around Exit 168, north of downtown. Eventually, SPD tells us, the vehicle was dumped “in the East Precinct’s area and it was recovered.” Turned out to be stolen. The robbers, however, remain at large. They did not get away with the till, which police say was left at the scene when the robbery was interrupted. The Harbor Avenue 7-11 was the fourth one in West Seattle targeted in the past week, as detailed here.