WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab attempt on video; garage intruder; decoration theft

Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CRASH-AND-GRAB ATTEMPT: That security video shows would-be burglars trying to crash their way into Seamart at 16th/Holden early this morning. The owner called police around 7:15 am after arriving and discovering the door glass shattered. We went over to follow up; he provided us with the security video and said that, as it shows, the would-be burglars backed into the front of the store twice, but then drove away without getting into the store. If you have any information, the incident # is 24-288674.

Two reader reports:

GARAGE PROWLER: This happened in a garage at 35th and Graham:

At 1:42 AM on Wednesday the 8th, a femme-looking stranger trespassed into our building’s garage from Graham Street, wearing a dark baseball cap with a circular logo on the front, pulled low to cover their face, and also wore glasses on their face. They entered our garbage room and closed the door behind them, peeked out a few times, and when they left the room after about 15 minutes their cap and glasses were gone. They had changed out of their pants into either shorts or a skirt, and was wearing a different t-shirt. They then tested a locked door nearby before exiting the garage and walking north along the alley between 35th and 36th.

This incident # is 24-287961.

DECORATIONS STOLEN: “Frustrated in Fauntleroy” emailed to report, “We had our ‘Nightmare Before Halloween’ decorations stolen from in front of our house (Tuesday) night.” Online temporary report # T00013437.