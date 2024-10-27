West Seattle, Washington

27 Sunday

VIDEO: School-board director Gina Topp’s first community-conversation meeting since closure announcement

October 27, 2024 8:22 pm
That’s some of what West Seattle/South Park’s Seattle Public Schools board director Gina Topp told those gathered at High Point Library this morning for her first community-conversation meeting since the district’s school-closure announcement last Thursday; West Seattle’s Sanislo Elementary is one of four schools the district wants to close, combining it with Highland Park Elementary. We counted 17 people at her meeting, which will be followed up by a meeting at Sanislo later this week.

  • Grateful October 27, 2024 (9:29 pm)
    Feeling extremely lucky to be represented, and supported by, Gina Topp throughout this challenging decision-making process.  She is one of the only (if not THE only?) elected SPS Board members offering regular opportunities to provide direct community feedback, questions, and chances for reciprocal respectful discussions.  Excited to vote for her again if she feels willing and able to run again in the future, especially after trying to figure out how to address the $100+ budget shortfall. Would even be interested in seeing her potentially take on a larger role as an elected official at the local and/or state level! Additional appreciate is also very much owed to our beloved WSB for their consistent and thorough reporting regarding the mercurial District-led decisions pertaining to 2025-26 school closures. 

