VIDEO: School-board director Gina Topp’s first community-conversation meeting since closure announcement

That’s some of what West Seattle/South Park’s Seattle Public Schools board director Gina Topp told those gathered at High Point Library this morning for her first community-conversation meeting since the district’s school-closure announcement last Thursday; West Seattle’s Sanislo Elementary is one of four schools the district wants to close, combining it with Highland Park Elementary. We counted 17 people at her meeting, which will be followed up by a meeting at Sanislo later this week.