TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly sunny today, high in the low 60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:10 am, while sunset will be at 6:45 pm.

(Tuesday sunset – photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

ROAD WORK

*Still no news from SDOT about any possible lane closures this week for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side, until the project switches sides later this month. Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues too, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*The Highway 99 tunnel will close for maintenance and inspections 10 pm Friday to 6 am Saturday (and again the following weekend, for longer – 10 pm October 11, to 6 am October 13).

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, plus the “unscheduled third boat.” Check for alerts here, where you’ll also find information on the fare increases that started Monday – Fauntleroy-Southworth, for example, full passenger fare rose from $7.70 to $8, while “small car and driver” rose from $10.95 to $11.45.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you've reported to authorities if they're not already on scene) – 206-293-6302.