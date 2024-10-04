TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday + weekend info

6:03 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Friday, October 4th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Rainy, breezy, high in the low 60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:13 am, while sunset will be at 6:41 pm.

ROAD WORK

*SDOT has not announced any work this weekend for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project.

*The Highway 99 tunnel will close for maintenance and inspections 10 pm tonight to 6 am Saturday (and again next weekend, for longer – 10 pm October 11 to 6 am October 13).

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side, until the project switches sides later this month, exact date TBA. Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues too, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, plus the “unscheduled third boat,” which is also being used on weekends when crew/vessel are available. Check for alerts here.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!