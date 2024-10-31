TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, October 31st, three days to go until Daylight Saving Time ends (early next Sunday, we “fall back” one hour, into Standard Time).

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy with showers today, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:53 am, while sunset will be at 5:52 pm. Watch out for trick-or-treaters tonight!

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; traffic is expected to move from the south half of the bridge to the north half at the end of this week.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – Regular 2-boat service on the Triangle Route this morning; check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!