TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle low-bridge trouble

12:18 PM: Thanks for the tips. The West Seattle low bridge has been having trouble off and on for the past hour. It’s closed again right now, so avoid it TFN.
12:50 PM: Live camera shows it’s working again.
Why they decided to build this glacially slow moving, over-engineered, prone to fail, high maintenance swing bridge vanity project is beyond me.Should have just built a much cheaper, quicker to open/close drawbridge (bascule) bridge like 1st Ave.
