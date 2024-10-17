West Seattle, Washington

17 Thursday

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle low-bridge trouble

October 17, 2024 12:18 pm
12:18 PM: Thanks for the tips. The West Seattle low bridge has been having trouble off and on for the past hour. It’s closed again right now, so avoid it TFN.

12:50 PM: Live camera shows it’s working again.

  • BM October 17, 2024 (12:47 pm)
    Why they decided to build this glacially slow moving, over-engineered, prone to fail, high maintenance  swing bridge vanity project is beyond me.Should have just built a much cheaper, quicker to open/close drawbridge (bascule) bridge like 1st Ave.

