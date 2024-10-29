Toastmasters’ spooky ‘Tales,’ postseason soccer, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Aspen tree’s ‘wise eye,’ photographed by Rosalie Miller)

FOOD/CLOTHING DRIVE: Second day of the dropoff drive at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) to benefit students and families served by the Care Center, until 4 pm.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open noon-8 pm today – drop in any time to see what’s on display for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards sent to voters in other states, with just one week to go until Election Day – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting at noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), Program: “Nancy Ward of the World Justice Project, focused on “action to advance the rule of law.”

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: One home post-season girls-soccer match – West Seattle vs. Seattle Academy at Delridge Playfield (4501 Delridge Way SW), 3:30 pm.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: The West Seattle group is reading “Goodbye Hello” by Adam Berry this month; you can buy it at Pegasus Books in The Junction. The meeting is 7 pm tonight at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), upper bar area.

HOPE LUTHERAN KINDERGARTEN INFO NIGHT: 6:30 pm at Hope Lutheran School (42nd/Oregon).

‘TALES FROM THE HEARTH’: 6:30 pm online with Toastmasters 832 sharing “spooky tales, heartwarming stories, and festive fun as we celebrate the magic of fall together!” Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP for the link.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSAL: As previewed here, the Boeing Employees Choir (which is actually open to all) is having an open rehearsal at 6:30 pm at American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska).

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options for Tuesday – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

