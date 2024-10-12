SPORTS: WSHS, CSIHS football teams both keep opponents off the scoreboard

In a doubleheader last night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, both high-school varsity football teams scored victories by keeping their opponents scoreless. West Seattle High School (3-3) opened the night against Lakeside, winning 13-0; Chief Sealth International High School (5-1) closed the night with a 50-0 win over Cleveland. Next Friday (October 18), WSHS plays Ingraham at NCSWAC at 4:30 pm, while CSIHS is on the road, 7:45 pm at Nathan Hale.