10:49 PM: The aurora’s out again tonight! Thanks to the reader who just sent that photo, from Fauntlee Hills. Earlier, Cami reported faint colors looking west from Alki. How long will it last? Hard to tell, but here’s one of the forecast sites recommended by West Seattle expert skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen (here’s her aurora-viewing-tips page).

11:12 PM: More photos arriving – thanks! From Lacey:

From Jessica in Fairmount Park:

From Liz in North Admiral: