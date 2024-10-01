SCHOOL CLOSURES? Seattle superintendent now says he’ll propose five for next year, and none will be K-8 or option schools

Another development in Seattle Public Schools‘ winding road toward possibly closing schools to save money. Last month, West Seattle/South Park school board director Gina Topp suggested that the superintendent come up with a Option C – closing a handful of schools for starters, rather than the 20+ in the officially unveiled Options A and B. Late today, superintendent Dr. Brent Jones did just that, saying he’ll propose five schools for closure in the 2025-2026 school year – though he didn’t say which five, though he did say the list will NOT include K-8 or option schools. Here’s his full message:

Dear SPS families, staff, and community,

Thank you for taking the time to express your thoughts about our plan to develop a system of well-resourced schools. I heard you loud and clear, and I understand the many valid concerns you have about the plan in its current form.

We know we need the support of our students, families, and staff to uplift a large-scale change such as this. My hope is that we can work together to re-establish a level of trust that allows us to move forward in a way that honors our school communities.

After taking some time to reflect on your feedback, I have developed a revised plan that will support addressing the budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year while taking steps to right-size our school system. Under this revision, I intend to propose consolidating five schools for the 2025-26 school year. What we learn from this initial set of schools will guide our future action.

It is also clear our families value many of the offerings we have in our district. Under the revised plan, K-8 and option schools – including those with specialized service models like Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Dual Language Immersion – are not under consideration for the upcoming school year.

Like many districts, SPS is facing declining enrollment and very real budget challenges. This new approach aims to reduce disruption while helping us balance budgets in the coming years. We are working hard to close an approximate $100 million budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year. Each consolidation will moderately lower this deficit, contributing to our long-term financial stability.

Selection Criteria for Consolidations

Over the next few weeks, the Well-Resourced Schools team and I will determine the five schools recommended for consolidation for the 2025-26 school year. A third-party expert will validate the evaluation process to ensure transparency and accountability.

The selection process is based on the following criteria:

-Building condition: Physical building safety and health levels

-Learning environment: Facility’s design in support of all types of learning

-Analyzing enrollment and capacity: Facility’s ability to hold 400+ students, including space for intensive IEP services and preschool classrooms

-Minimizing disruption for students and staff: Facility’s ability to keep as many students and families together as possible

-Maintaining student access to specialized service models: Facility’s ability to house the resources students need to thrive

What’s Next

We expect to share preliminary recommendations with the Board by the end of October.

We encourage you to stay engaged and share your thoughts as we navigate this important decision together. We will be hosting community gatherings for both general information purposes as well as to share specific plans and transition supports for impacted schools.

We are listening, and we value your input — it is critical in shaping a stronger future for our students.

Please submit your questions or feedback through our Let’s Talk form.

Thank you for caring so deeply about the future of our schools and for your continued support.