Sanislo community meeting and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Patterns on smoke-tree leaves, photographed by Suzanne Krom)

Here’s today’s list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always look ahead, and where you’ll find even more events than we spotlight in the list):

FOOD/CLOTHING DRIVE CONTINUES, WITH EXTENDED DROPOFF: Third day of the dropoff drive at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) to benefit students and families served by the Care Center, until 4 pm inside the school or 4-5 pm today outside the “historical entrance” on the school’s north side.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am. Details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Final days to see what community artists are showing at the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open today noon to 8 pm; you can visit to see the display any time.

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers are there to help K-12 students with their homework.

SANISLO ELEMENTARY MEETING: As announced at school-board director Gina Topp‘s meeting last Sunday, a community-organized meeting is planned for the proposed-for-closure school’s community at 5 pm today on the school playground. Translators for Vietnamese, Spanish, and Somali. (1812 SW Myrtle)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

HEALING THROUGH CREATIVITY: Second week for a 14-week online group following “The Artist’s Way” meets starting tonight, 6 pm – info in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA x 4: Four trivia options tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

SCHOOL LEVIES INFO MEETING: 6:30 pm online meeting with info about next February’s proposed Seattle Public Schools levies. Connection and call-in details are here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two games! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

KUNDALINI YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm with Inner Alchemy at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35; ticket link is in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn in the spotlight! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!