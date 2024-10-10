West Seattle, Washington

10 Thursday

HAPPENING NOW: First West Seattle Art Walk of fall

October 10, 2024 6:10 pm
 West Seattle Art Walk | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Our first stop on tonight’s West Seattle Art WalkViscon Cellars> (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), where Jessie Summa Russo is the guest artist. She’s highlighting work made with oil and cold wax on collage. And in addition to Viscon wines – you’ll find a table full of snacks (while they last):

From North Admiral to Morgan Junction, you have many choices for tonight’s Art Walk – see the map here, and venues’ featured artists here! Plus the Art of Music‘s three mini-concerts, until 7:45.

