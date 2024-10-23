Dog park, HPAC, ferry dock meetings, fall celebration at Village Green, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Honey bee, photographed by Steve Bender)

Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always look ahead, and where you’ll find even more events than we spotlight in the list):

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am. Details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open noon to 8 pm, and you can visit any time to see what community artists are showing this year, until late October.

FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL AT VILLAGE GREEN: Community members 55+ are invited to come celebrate the season at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor), 12:30-2 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers can help K-12 students with their homework.

OFF-LEASH AREA DROP-IN MEETING: As previewed here, 4-6 pm is your chance to go to the site of West Seattle’s future second off-leash area (dog park) and find out more about the project while offering comments. Happening in the overflow parking area south of the stadium. (4432 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE CHAMBER AFTER-HOURS: West Seattle Arcade (2758 Alki SW) is the site of this month’s networking event, 5:30-7:30 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

HEALING THROUGH CREATIVITY: 14-week online group following “The Artist’s Way” meets starting tonight, 6 pm – info in our calendar listing.

FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK COMMUNITY ADVISORY GROUP: Updates on the project at a 6 pm online meeting. Get the attendance link by going here.

TRIVIA x 4: Four trivia options tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

HALLOWEEN LIGHTS RUN: The regular 6:15 pm weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run is – tonight – their first-ever Halloween Lights Run, as explained in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: The newest plan for Metro bus-stop changes is part of what’s on the HPAC agenda for this online meeting at 7 pm. Link and more info are here.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two games! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

KUNDALINI YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm with Inner Alchemy at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35; ticket link is in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn in the spotlight! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!