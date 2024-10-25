CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Camp Second Chance gunfire suspect remains jailed

(Seattle Police photo)

The 73-year-old man arrested on Thursday after gunfire at Camp Second Chance, the tiny-house village on Myers Way, remains in jail tonight. Seattle Police have released more information on the incident. They describe the suspect as a convicted felon, which is why he faces a potential charge of unlawful firearm possession. The initial report that brought them to the scene was a report that he was shooting from his unit toward “the common areas,” and then when an employee checked on him, he “shot another two rounds through the door.” Neither the employee nor anyone else was hurt, but police say the suspect fired more rounds even after their arrival. Hostage Negotiation Team officers arrived and convinced him to surrender after almost two hours. Police say they found the gun and “ballistic evidence” after getting a search warrant. Next step is to see whether charges are rush-filed by early next week. His name is fairly common, so it’s hard to tell from court records what he had a prior conviction for; the newest case against someone with that name was in 2000.