COUNTDOWN: One week until drumming to call coho home to Fauntleroy Creek

All ages are welcome next Sunday afternoon to join in drumming – and a little dancing – to call the coho home to Fauntleroy Creek. It’s an annual tradition in a courtyard just yards from the banks of the creek, and it comes as volunteers launch the Fauntleroy Watershed Council‘s count of spawners arriving in the creek. No RSVP needed, just show up at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy Way (across and upslope from the ferry dock), 4 pm Sunday, October 13.