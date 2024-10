Thanks to Tom Gass for the report:

The West Seattle Holy Rosary CYO 7th/8th grade girls’ soccer team finished as the only undefeated team in the north and south divisions of the CYO K-8 league. Playoffs start today with Holy Rosary playing St. Francis (Burien) at 1:30 pm at Kennedy HS (140 S. 140th, Burien).