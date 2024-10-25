West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

50℉

CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS wins girls’ cross-country championship. Plus, cleanup fundraiser tomorrow

October 25, 2024 11:53 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Two bits of news from Chief Sealth International High School cross-country – first, from athletic director Ernest Policarpio:

Congrats to the Girls X-Country Team for winning the 2A Metro Championship this week at Lower Woodland.

Federica Dilley is your 2A Individual Metro Champ with a time of 19:11 in the 5K. That is the best time in recorded Sealth history.

And tomorrow morning, the cross-country program is cleaning up the campus and neighborhoods to raise money from the program, 9 am-noon Saturday, in partnership with A Cleaner Alki – here are the details, including how to contribute:

Share This

No Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS wins girls' cross-country championship. Plus, cleanup fundraiser tomorrow"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.