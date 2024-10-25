CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS wins girls’ cross-country championship. Plus, cleanup fundraiser tomorrow

Two bits of news from Chief Sealth International High School cross-country – first, from athletic director Ernest Policarpio:
Congrats to the Girls X-Country Team for winning the 2A Metro Championship this week at Lower Woodland.
Federica Dilley is your 2A Individual Metro Champ with a time of 19:11 in the 5K. That is the best time in recorded Sealth history.
And tomorrow morning, the cross-country program is cleaning up the campus and neighborhoods to raise money from the program, 9 am-noon Saturday, in partnership with A Cleaner Alki – here are the details, including how to contribute:
