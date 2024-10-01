Admiral Neighborhood Association dine-out benefit, Sound Transit ‘drop-in’ Q&A, RainWise info, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s your reminder about highlights for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can look days, weeks, months ahead

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: First of four days to bring your work to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase, as explained in our preview. Library hours today are 12 ppm-8 pm.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Department-by-department presentations continue at 9:30 am and 2 pm today in council chambers at City Hall downtown. The agenda document includes the slide-deck links for today’s presenters – CARE, SPD, and Human Services. If you’re not going downtown, you can watch live via Seattle Channel.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards to be sent to voters in other states – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION DINE-OUT BENEFIT AT MIOPOSTO: Get food/drink from Mioposto (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight, help the Admiral Neighborhood Association keep presenting awesome events! 4-9 pm – details in our calendar listing.

SOUND TRANSIT ‘DROP-IN SESSION’: Questions about West Seattle light rail? Sound Transit is hosting another “drop-in session” – no presentations, just info-boards and Q&A opportunities with ST reps (here’s our coverage of the first one), 4:30-6:30 pm at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) in The Junction.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS PTSA: Topics tonight, as previewed here, include safety at CSIHS – updates from Principal Ray Morales – and upcoming PSAT/SAT testing. All welcome, 6:30 pm in the library. (2600 SW Thistle)

GET READY! Can you spare 45 potentially lifesaving minutes for a free preparedness party with Just in Case‘s Alice Kuder? Next one is tonight at 6:30 pm at Whisky West (6451 California SW) – our calendar listing has the RSVP link.

GET RAINWISE: Eligible for a rain garden and/or cistern undeer this program? Meet contractors and get info 6:30-7:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC: Your night to shine at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm. (21+)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Two 7 pm home matches – Chief Sealth IHS plays Cleveland (2600 SW Thistle), West Seattle HS plays Bishop Blanchet (3000 California SW).

JOE P, LIVE/strong>: Live in-store concert by Joe P, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) – free, all ages.

