WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Puget Ridge gunfire investigation

Again tonight, police are investigating gunfire in West Seattle. This time, on Puget Ridge. In the past half-hour, 911 calls came in from people who thought they heard gunfire in the 18th/Myrtle vicinity [vicinity map]. A caller in the 2100 block of SW Myrtle reported having security video showing a “newer blue Chevrolet” from which the gunshots might have been fired. And officers have since confirmed to dispatch that they found three casings. No report of injuries.