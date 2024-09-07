WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Puget Ridge gunfire investigation

Again tonight, police are investigating gunfire in West Seattle. This time, on Puget Ridge. In the past half-hour, 911 calls came in from people who thought they heard gunfire in the 18th/Myrtle vicinity [vicinity map]. A caller in the 2100 block of SW Myrtle reported having security video showing a “newer blue Chevrolet” from which the gunshots might have been fired. And officers have since confirmed to dispatch that they found three casings. No report of injuries.
West Seattle, Washington
07 Saturday
| 0 COMMENTS