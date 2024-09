A reader sent this from southwest Morgan Junction:

On Wednesday night we (my 9-year-old and I) came upon this guy attaching my rooftop carrier to his own car. Stolen from top of my car with a tool that he left at scene. Fauntleroy at Holly SW. He was late 20s/early 30s with a woman in the car too. Sped away in a very loud Mercedes, all-black super-tinted. No front plate, rear was obscured in image.