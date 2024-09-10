WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 7-11 robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the 35th/Barton 7-11 store around midnight. The clerk reported being held up at gunpoint by a man described as white, wearing a black or blue mask, black coat, and blue pants. He was reported to stolen the store’s “cash box” before leaving on foot, headed southbound on 35th. The clerk was not reported injured. The robber also apparently took the clerk’s cell phone, which was just found nearby. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 24-256968.