VIDEO: West Seattle Masons’ Labor Day flag ceremony

September 2, 2024 3:05 pm
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

A new American flag flies over the Alki Masonic Lodge in The Junction this afternoon, after the annual retiring-of-the-flag ceremony, with assistance from VFW reps who first lowered the lodge’s old flag:

Next, they carefully folded the old flag:

Then they presented it to the lodge’s leader, Worshipful Master Delton Johnson:

As part of the ceremony, Mary Beasley spoke about the flag’s history – now 64 years for this configuration of the Stars and Stripes:

The ceremony was followed by a free community picnic lunch (as noted in our daily highlight list).

