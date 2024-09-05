TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, September 5, and almost everyone’s now back in school

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The National Weather Service‘s Heat Advisory alert for our area takes effect at 8 am today. Today’s forecast calls for sun and a mid-80s high. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:34 am, while sunset will be at 7:40 pm.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT AND OTHER ROAD WORK OF NOTE

*Here’s the plan for this week’s work on the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project. Again tonight – the two left eastbound lanes will be closed 7 pm to 6 am.

*For the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project, the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*The East Marginal Way S. project continues, with a temporary routing change for bicycle riders (explained at that link).

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. You’ll find no-parking zones and steel plates, plus flaggers.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Note that the “unscheduled third boat” will not be available today because it’s temporarily moving to another run.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – The Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!