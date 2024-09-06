TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday + weekend notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, September 6.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The National Weather Service‘s Heat Advisory alert for our area continues until 11 tonight. Thursday had a record high, 90 at SEA; today’s forecast calls for hazy sunshine, high in the 80s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:35 am, while sunset will be at 7:38 pm.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT WEEKEND PARTIAL CLOSURE, AND OTHER ROAD WORK OF NOTE

*This week’s work on the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project concludes with an all-weekend half-closure:

*First, the two inside eastbound lanes will be closed 7-10 pm tonight. Then, for the rest of the weekend, 10 pm Friday to as late as 5 am Monday:

EB Full Closure

EB Off-Ramp to NB SR-99 OPEN.

1st Ave Off-Ramp Open

4th Ave Off-Ramp Closed

WB Inside Left Lane Closure

NB I-5 Off-Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct Closed

Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open

Other projects:

*For the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project, the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*The East Marginal Way S. project continues, with a temporary routing change for bicycle riders (explained at that link).

SODO WEEKEND NOTE

Seahawks‘ season opener Sunday, hosting Denver at Lumen Field, 1:05 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes. Later runs tonight since it’s Friday.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Note that the “unscheduled third boat” will not be available today because it’s temporarily moving to another run.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – The Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!