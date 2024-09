4:24 PM: Avoid Highland Park Way east of West Marginal for a while. As shown in the traffic-camera screenshot above, there are crashes on both sides of the street near 2nd SW – the eastbound one involves a school bus, but officers have told dispatch there were no children on board. No serious injuries reported in either crash.

4:51 PM: The eastbound crash has cleared and the live-camera view shows the westbound one should clear soon, with a tow truck on scene.